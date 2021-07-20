Unicly Hashmasks Collection Price Tops $0.0265 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $6,605.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00097373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00137014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,849.97 or 1.00028118 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

