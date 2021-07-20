Unifi Protocol DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.06 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00018115 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00033116 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00227490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

