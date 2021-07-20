Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00017266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and $10.89 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00229425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032905 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

