Unifty Hits Market Capitalization of $22.82 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Unifty has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $85,564.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $21.80 or 0.00073574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00138558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,606.27 or 0.99911283 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars.

