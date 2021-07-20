UniLend Market Cap Tops $14.21 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 27% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $14.21 million and $3.05 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012487 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.89 or 0.00751138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

