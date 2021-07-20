Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.40% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

