Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.48. 3,053,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.96. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.