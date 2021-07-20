Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Unisys stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 644,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,861. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

