United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,467,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,617,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.