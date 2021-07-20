United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $141.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $138.52, with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

