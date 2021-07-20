Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $16,204,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.