Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 4.8%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.60. 73,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,812,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Universe Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

