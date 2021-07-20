UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Down 27.1% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $66,009.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

