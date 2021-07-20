UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 4.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. 16,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,547,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

