uPlexa Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $683,214.54 and $529.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.