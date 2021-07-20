Uptrennd Reaches Market Cap of $63,011.35 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 71.9% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $63,011.35 and $15.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00306762 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

