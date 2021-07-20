Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 13.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22. 92,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,947,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $499.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 398.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

