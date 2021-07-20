USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.150-6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15-6.50 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USNA opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

