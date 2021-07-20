Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Ushio has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77.

