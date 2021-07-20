Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $87.98. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $87.23, with a volume of 8,191 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

