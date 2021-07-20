V-ID (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

