Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading Down 3.5%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) shares dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

VACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaccitech plc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,146,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

