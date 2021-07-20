Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Vallourec alerts:

VLOWY stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.