Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLOWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

