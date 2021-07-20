Valobit (VBIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,092.00

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $61,092.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valobit has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valobit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00135690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.62 or 0.99656364 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Valobit

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,184,417 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Valobit’s official website is valobit.io

