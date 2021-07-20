Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VEII stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Value Exchange International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Value Exchange International alerts:

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.