VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.65 and last traded at $202.87. Approximately 35,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 14,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.24.

