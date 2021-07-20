VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 24,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 46,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.