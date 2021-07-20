Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 29.06 and last traded at 29.03. Approximately 32,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 28.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

