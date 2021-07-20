Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $183.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.