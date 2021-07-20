Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $28,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.64. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

