Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,029 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,122. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

