Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $34,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

