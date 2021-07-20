Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $189.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $133.43 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

