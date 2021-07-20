Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $397.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $276.39 and a 12-month high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

