Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.93. 46,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

