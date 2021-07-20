Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,889 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,632,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $231.93. 569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

