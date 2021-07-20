Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 470,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

