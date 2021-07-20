Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Lokken Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 91,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,410. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

