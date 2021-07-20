Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,518,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.57. 5,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,452. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

