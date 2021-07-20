Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.07. 16,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,127. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

