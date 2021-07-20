Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,599,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU opened at $142.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.