Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 406,817 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 295.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

