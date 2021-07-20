Veil Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.04 or 1.00341329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.54 or 0.01196278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00337186 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00413817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00048914 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

