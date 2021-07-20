Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $103.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

