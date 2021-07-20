Venus (XVS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.42 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. Venus has a market capitalization of $150.87 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $14.47 or 0.00048507 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.22 or 0.99788906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003333 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,426,836 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

