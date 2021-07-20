Verasity (VRA) Price Down 24.4% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $32.09 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00307209 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,121,206 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

