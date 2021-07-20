Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $5.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

