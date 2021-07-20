VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. VeriTeQ has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.95.
About VeriTeQ
