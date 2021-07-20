Veritex (VBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBTX stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

